To inform the community about vocal health and preventive care, UVA Voice and Swallowing Clinic will hold its first annual World Voice Day Celebration and Concert on April 16, from 1-5 p.m. at Old Cabell Hall. The event will feature performances by local choirs and singer-songwriters, including David Sickmen of the Hackensaw Boys, as well as discussions led by the Department of Otolaryngology voice team. The event is free and open to the public and will be of particular interest to singers, actors, teachers, pastors and anyone with high vocal demand. Call 434.924.0587 for more information.

About the UVA Voice and Swallowing Clinic

Part of the Department of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery, the UVA Voice and Swallowing Clinic provides highly specialized care for singers, actors, teachers and others who frequently put excess strain on their vocal cords. Utilizing the latest in HD video technology, UVA voice specialists can visualize the vocal folds in great detail and accurately diagnose conditions that interfere with swallowing or speaking. Treatments provided include comprehensive rehabilitative services, surgery and minimally invasive procedures.

Some of the conditions treated include:

Voice and swallowing dysfunction due to neurological disease (stroke, Parkinson's disease, laryngeal paralysis)

Polyps, nodules and other benign vocal fold lesions causing hoarse voice

Acute and chronic laryngitis, reflux laryngitis and allergic laryngitis

Muscular tension dysphonia and functional voice disorders

Laryngeal and tracheal stenosis (narrowing of the airway)

Laryngeal cancer

Vocal cord paralysis

Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis

Zenker’s diverticulum or cricopharyngeal spasm/bar

With advanced technology and treatments at the hands of highly skilled speech-language pathologists and otolaryngologists, UVA Voice and Swallowing Clinic provides every patient the kind of care normally afforded only to professional performers.

UVA Voice and Swallowing Clinic

415 Ray C. Hunt Drive, Suite 2200

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

434.924.5700