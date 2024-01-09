Research Highlight: Reducing Chemo Harm for Blood Cancer Patients

Michael E. Williams, MD, is a hematologist/oncologist and researcher at UVA Health. He also is the Byrd S. Leavell professor of medicine and professor of pathology at UVA School of Medicine.

Williams is currently on the scientific advisory board of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. He's also a member of both the European Mantle Cell Lymphoma Network and the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Lymphoma Core Committee. Formerly, he was chair of the Hematology Subspecialty Board of the American Board of Internal Medicine. He's won several awards for his research and dedication to patients.

Williams' research interests include translational science for mantle cell lymphoma, other non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), with a particular focus on immuno-therapeutics and other targeted treatments.

See Williams' selected publications. Below, Williams discusses his work and answers our Researcher Highlight questions: