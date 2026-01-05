When Kids Need Surgery

Each year, roughly 450,000 children undergo surgery in the United States. Most are routine procedures, like appendectomies and hernia repairs. But even for these simple procedures, children are unique.

At UVA Health Children’s, the pediatric surgery department generally handles between 800-900 cases in a year. These cases range from the very simple to the extraordinarily complex. But for the families, nothing about the experience is routine.

Family-Centered Surgical Care

“This experience, for them, it’s once in a lifetime,” Ankush Gosain, MD, head of pediatric surgery explains. For him, that’s why it’s so important to take time with each of these families. An important part of being a pediatric surgeon is taking the time to explain the procedure, not just to the parents, but also to the child (and even to their siblings).

“Siblings get ignored sometimes,” he shares. But they have questions as well. And some of these questions, like how long it will be before they can play with their brother or sister again, can help them become a part of a child’s care team through recovery.

The child-friendly Battle Building, where outpatient surgery is performed, is resplendent with child-friendly art, colorful walls, and a staff that has helped countless children through high-emotion moments. For children whose recovery necessitates an inpatient stay, the University Medical Center’s 7th floor has been furnished the same way, with child-friendly art, play-areas for siblings, and spaces for families to be together to support their child’s healing.

Specializing Care

Pediatric general surgeons handle a wide variety of surgeries. But that doesn’t mean they feel equally about all surgeries. And Gosain believes that encouraging surgeons to collaborate with pediatric specialists and grow in their area of expertise improves care for our patients.

“Lily Cheng is a very talented surgeon who specializes in colorectal pediatric surgery,” Gosain shares. By building collaborative, working relationships with the pediatric GI specialists and dietitians, she’s able to provide multidisciplinary care that helps children through recovery.

As Surgeon-in-Chief, Gosain believes these organically grown specialty programs are in everyone’s interest.

More Minimally Invasive Options

UVA Health and UVA Health Children’s were early adopters of the da Vinci robotic system. In particular, for urological surgery, its precision and pain reduction was a huge advantage.

But Gosain sees da Vinci having even more potential. Appendectomies, gall bladder surgeries, and surgery for inflammatory bowel disease are all good candidates for da Vinci. Even compared to laparoscopic procedures, robotic surgeries often offer a quicker recovery and shorter hospital stay.

Staying on the cutting-edge of what’s available for pediatric surgery means being able to provide the highest standard of care.

Referring to UVA Health Children’s Pediatric Surgery Department

With so many surgical experts, and conditions that may intersect with multiple departments, sometimes doctors aren’t sure what the best referral channel is for their patients.

Gosain agrees it can seem tricky. But ultimately, just calling the office is the right step. From there, the access team can help pair each child to the right surgeon. “Right now, our access to surgical specialists is great,” he confirms.