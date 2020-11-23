Wendy Horton Named CEO of UVA Medical Center

Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UVA Medical Center. Horton joined UVA Health in April as the Medical Center's Chief Operating Officer. She has been actively involved in helping lead the organization through the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In her time at UVA Health, Dr. Horton has provided stable and thoughtful leadership through COVID-19, financial mitigation and our ongoing recovery,” says UVA Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, K. Craig Kent, MD. “She is currently co-leading our Bridge Plan, which will help improve our patients’ experience, support our physicians and team members and create savings that will allow us to further invest in our programs and people.”

Prior to arriving at UVA, Horton served as chief operating officer for the College of Medicine and Faculty Group Practice at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She also spent 12 years on the senior leadership team at the University of Wisconsin and served as the vice president of operations for University of Wisconsin Health.

“Dr. Horton has performed at the highest level during crisis and beyond and has instilled confidence in her team and our organization,” says Kent. “In short, she is the right leader at the right time.”