Watch: Anthony Fauci, MD, Discusses COVID-19 at Recent UVA Medical Center Hour Lecture
Anthony S. Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attended Medical Center Hour at the UVA School of Medicine on Wednesday, Nov. 18. His lecture — which covered the latest developments related to COVID-19, including how to prevent transmission, caring for patients with the virus, medical treatments for COVID-19 and vaccine research — is now available to watch via YouTube below.
Covid-19: Public Health And Scientific Challenges with Anthony Fauci MD Nov. 18, 2020
