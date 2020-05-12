Virtual Panel: Watch UVA Researchers Discuss the COVID-19 Crisis

A select group of UVA’s top researchers spoke on Monday, May 11 about what they’re doing to meet the many challenges of COVID-19, and answered questions about what’s next in the fight against the pandemic.

Moderated by Melur “Ram” Ramasubramanian, the vice president for research at UVA, the virtual panel discussion covered the detection, testing, treatment and prevention of the virus. Panelist members included:

Madhav Marathe, PhD, who is currently coordinating the Biocomplexity Institute's modeling and analysis efforts related to COVID-19 pandemic

Amy Mathers, MD, who headed the team that came up with a test for COVID-19 at UVA

Patrick E. H. Jackson, MD, the Principal Investigator for a clinical trial for using remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19

Steven Zeichner, MD, an expert in infectious disease pathogenesis who is working on a vaccine for COVID-19

The panel was live-streamed on YouTube, and a recording is available here: