Healthy Practice

Virtual Panel: Watch UVA Researchers Discuss the COVID-19 Crisis

by Holly Cooper Ford

A select group of UVA’s top researchers spoke on Monday, May 11 about what they’re doing to meet the many challenges of COVID-19, and answered questions about what’s next in the fight against the pandemic.

Moderated by Melur “Ram” Ramasubramanian, the vice president for research at UVA, the virtual panel discussion covered the detection, testing, treatment and prevention of the virus. Panelist members included:

The panel was live-streamed on YouTube, and a recording is available here:

Tackling the COVID-19 Crisis with UVA Research

