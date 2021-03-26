Virtual CME Opportunity: Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy

Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy™ — Charlottesville

Tuesday, April 27 | 2-7:30 p.m.

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer is partnering with leading local authorities in tumor immunology and cancer immunotherapy from UVA Health to offer a virtual seminar that aims to provide cancer care teams a better understanding of cancer immunotherapy. This live webinar will include presentations on these topics and more:

Immunotherapy for the treatment of skin cancers, lung cancer, solid tumors and other cancers

Local clinical trials and case studies

Toxicity management

The future of cancer immunotherapy

Attendees will also have an opportunity to connect with regional experts in the immunotherapy field at the live event, through four quarterly webinars and indefinitely through a dedicated online community forum.

Registration is required.