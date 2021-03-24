Video Case Study: Idiopathic Thrombophilia and Central Venous Occlusions Treated with Image-Guided, Catheter-Based Techniques

Patients with thrombophilia have a predisposition to abnormal clotting and may develop thrombosis without any of the usual triggering factors, such as immobilization, cancer or obesity. In the video below, UVA interventional radiologist Minhajuddin Khaja, MD, MBA, discusses a complex pediatric patient with idiopathic thrombophilia who experienced multiple clots, causing life-threatening complications, including right heart and multi-organ failure.

“Zoe remains an enigma. Even after her treatment, we still do not know what caused her idiopathic thrombophilia,” says Khaja. “She is a perfect example of why patients should come to UVA for their care. We have a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach and that allows us to come up with every possible treatment option for even the most complex patients.”