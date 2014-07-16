UVA’s Richard Shannon, MD, Appointed to Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan Boards

Richard Shannon, MD, executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, has been appointed to the boards of directors of a nationally recognized provider of healthcare and not-for-profit health plans.

Shannon has joined the boards of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.

“Kaiser Permanente has long been viewed as a leader in innovative, high-quality health care,” Shannon said. “I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to future care improvement and innovation as a member of the board of directors.”

