UVA Stroke Program Honored for Quality Care

UVA received both the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award and made the Target: Stroke Honor Roll. These awards represent the highest level of stroke quality recognition offered by the American Heart Association.

UVA exceeded compliance on all Gold-Plus quality measures it submitted to the AHA, including:

Time from arrival at hospital to Intravenous Thrombolytic Therapy (clot-busting drug treatment) of 60 minutes or less

Percent of stroke patients who arrive at UVA within 210 minutes of stroke who are treated within 270 minutes with tPA (tissue plasminogen activator)

Screening patients for dysphagia (trouble swallowing)

Stroke education

Assessing patients for rehabilitation services

Documentation of a patient’s LDL cholesterol

Discharging patients with Intensive Statin Therapy

Read more about the UVA Stroke Program awards.