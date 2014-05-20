Skip to main content
Healthy Practice

UVA Stroke Program Honored for Quality Care

by Holly Cooper Ford

UVA received both the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award and made the Target: Stroke Honor Roll. These awards represent the highest level of stroke quality recognition offered by the American Heart Association.

UVA exceeded compliance on all Gold-Plus quality measures it submitted to the AHA, including:

  • Time from arrival at hospital to Intravenous Thrombolytic Therapy (clot-busting drug treatment) of 60 minutes or less
  • Percent of stroke patients who arrive at UVA within 210 minutes of stroke who are treated within 270 minutes with tPA (tissue plasminogen activator)
  • Screening patients for dysphagia (trouble swallowing)
  • Stroke education
  • Assessing patients for rehabilitation services
  • Documentation of a patient’s LDL cholesterol
  • Discharging patients with Intensive Statin Therapy

Read more about the UVA Stroke Program awards.

