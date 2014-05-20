UVA Stroke Program Honored for Quality Care

UVA received both the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award and made the Target: Stroke Honor Roll. These awards represent the highest level of stroke quality recognition offered by the American Heart Association.
UVA exceeded compliance on all Gold-Plus quality measures it submitted to the AHA, including:
- Time from arrival at hospital to Intravenous Thrombolytic Therapy (clot-busting drug treatment) of 60 minutes or less
- Percent of stroke patients who arrive at UVA within 210 minutes of stroke who are treated within 270 minutes with tPA (tissue plasminogen activator)
- Screening patients for dysphagia (trouble swallowing)
- Stroke education
- Assessing patients for rehabilitation services
- Documentation of a patient’s LDL cholesterol
- Discharging patients with Intensive Statin Therapy
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians