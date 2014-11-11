UVA Spine Surgeons Listed Among Best in North America

UVA neurosurgeons Chris Shaffrey, MD, and Justin Smith, MD, PhD, have been named among the 18 best spine surgeons in North America. The distinction comes from Orthopedics This Week and is based on a survey of what the publication calls “thought leaders in the field.”

Shaffrey and Smith were the only spine surgeons in Virginia honored by the publication. The report declares the 18 are “arguably the finest spine physicians, teachers, investigators or administrators in the country.”

“It is always a great honor to be recognized by our peers,” says Shaffrey. “Considering that two surgeons from UVA were recognized, I feel it is really a reflection of the great spine care and research efforts by all the providers at UVA Spine Center."