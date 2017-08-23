UVA Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Virginia for Second Consecutive Year

The 2017-2018 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” guide rates University of Virginia Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia and recognizes 10 UVA specialties as among the best in the U.S. This is the second consecutive year UVA has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in Virginia.

Six specialties are rated among the top 50 nationally:

Four specialties are recognized as “high performing,” ranking among the top 10 percent nationally within their respective specialties:

In the U.S. News ratings of common procedures and conditions, UVA is rated “high performing” – the best possible rating – in six: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery. The ratings are generally based on care received by inpatients ages 65 or older.

This UVA Medical Center honor follows recognition in June for UVA Children’s Hospital, which has four specialties – cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, neonatology and orthopedics – ranked in the top 50 nationally in the U.S. News 2017-2018 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

Read more.