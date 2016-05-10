UVA Named to National List of 100 Great Women’s Health Programs

For the second consecutive year, UVA Medical Center has been honored by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of “100 hospitals and health systems with great women’s health programs.”

The national healthcare publication highlighted several UVA programs dedicated specifically to women, including care for pelvic floor disorders, cancer, uterine fibroids and mental health. Becker’s also highlighted UVA’s designation in 2015 as a Baby-Friendly® Designated birth facilityby Baby-Friendly USA. About 325 U.S. hospitals have earned the Baby-Friendly designation for their support of breastfeeding.

Services for women at UVA include the Midlife Health Center, which specializes in caring for women 40 and older, and Club Red, a women’s heart-health initiative that aims to educate women about how to reduce their risk for heart disease.

