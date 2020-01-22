UVA Named One of Nation’s 100 Great Orthopedics Programs

Becker’s Hospital Review has selected UVA Orthopedics for its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedics programs for the sixth consecutive year. UVA was recognized for having surgical infection rates that were lower than average in 2018, as well as lower than average lengths of stay for hip fracture patients.

“This Becker’s Hospital Review award reflects the quality of the care we provide as well as the breadth of the specialized care we provide – from sports medicine and hand surgery to spinal surgery and joint replacements – for patients from across Virginia and beyond,” said Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of UVA’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. “I’m grateful to our team in the department, together with our partners across UVA Health, for their service to our patients.”

