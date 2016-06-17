UVA Medical Center Names New Chief Operating Officer

At a Glance

William (Bill) Fulkerson has been selected as the new COO

Fulkerson’s past experience includes positions at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Duke University

As COO, Fulkerson will manage daily operations, including overseeing service lines for patient care

University of Virginia Medical Center has selected William (Bill) Fulkerson, as its next chief operating officer beginning Aug. 1.

With more than 15 years of leadership experience at academic medical centers, Fulkerson comes to UVA from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he now serves as Associate Operating Officer for Vanderbilt University Hospital & Clinics. In this position, he oversees labs, radiology, inpatient physical therapy and occupational therapy, environmental services and nutrition services. He has also served as administrator for oncology services at Duke University and as administrator for emergency medicine at Vanderbilt.

“Bill’s strong operational leadership, his ability to successfully collaborate with physician partners and his commitment to process improvement in academic medical centers make him an ideal leader for our team,” says Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.

As chief operating officer, Fulkerson will manage UVA Medical Center’s day-to-day operations, including oversight of service lines for patient care. He will be a key leader of the Be Safe initiative, which aims to make UVA the safest hospital in America to receive and provide care. He will also oversee the construction and opening of the UVA Medical Center expansion project, which will include a renovated and expanded Emergency Department, procedural and recovery space along with inpatient rooms.