UVA Medical Center, Culpeper Regional Hospital Finalize Enhanced Partnership

University of Virginia Medical Center and Culpeper Regional Health System have finalized an agreement for UVA to become the sole member of Culpeper Regional Hospital (CRH). Under the agreement’s terms, UVA will invest $45 million in CRH and related healthcare enhancements.

As part of the agreement, the newly created Culpeper Wellness Foundation will receive $5 million to expand the Powell Wellness Center and to make other capital improvements. The Foundation will also receive $500,000 annually for 10 years to advance community health and wellness. The Culpeper Wellness Foundation will manage the remaining entities of the former Culpeper Regional Health System, including the Powell Wellness Center, the Free Clinic of Culpeper, the Hospital Auxiliary and the former CRH Foundation, which will become a community outreach division.

