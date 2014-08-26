UVA Launches Children’s Hospital App

University of Virginia Health System in collaboration with UVA Licensing & Ventures Group (LVG) launched the UVA Children’s Hospital app, a tool that will allow parents and families to personalize their hospital experience.

"Just as the Battle Building makes it easier for children and families to receive consolidated outpatient care, the new UVA Children's Hospital app makes it easier for families to get information about the comprehensive care we provide," says James P. Nataro, MD, MBA, chair of UVA Department of Pediatrics.

The free app, officially released on May 29, lists important contact information for accommodations, patient and guest services and allows access to UVA's free MyChart electronic medical record service; features helpful articles; posts directions to the hospital, and includes a "Prepare for Your Visit" checklist with questions that range from what to bring to a child's doctor visit to the Children's Hospital Patient Handbook.

The UVA Children's Hospital app is free and available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

