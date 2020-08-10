Skip to main content
UVA Infectious Disease Expert Discusses the Lingering Effects of COVID-19

by Holly Cooper Ford

Coronavirus particle, illustration

UVA researchers have been actively involved in efforts to solve the many mysteries of COVID-19, attempting to answer questions related to diagnosis and transmission, treatments, potential vaccinations and more. In a recent article, William Petri, MD, the former head of the UVA Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health, shines a light on the potential after effects of this elusive virus. 

