Healthy Practice
UVA Infectious Disease Expert Discusses the Lingering Effects of COVID-19
UVA researchers have been actively involved in efforts to solve the many mysteries of COVID-19, attempting to answer questions related to diagnosis and transmission, treatments, potential vaccinations and more. In a recent article, William Petri, MD, the former head of the UVA Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health, shines a light on the potential after effects of this elusive virus.
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians