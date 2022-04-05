Healthy Practice
You're Invited: UVA-Hosted Virtual Symposium on Latest in Lung Cancer Management
Drs. Ryan Gentzler, Richard Hall, and Linda Martin invite their colleagues to a virtual symposium to learn the latest developments in managing lung cancer.
Save the Date
This free, virtual event, hosted by OncLive, is set for Tues., April 19, from 6:30 to 8 pm.
Lung Cancer Discussion Topics
• Latest Frontline Immunotherapy in NSCLC
• Current Management of SCLC
• Adjuvant Therapy for Surgically Resected NSCLC
• Surgical Perspectives on Neoadjuvant Therapy for NSCLC
Management of earlier-stage disease is increasingly important with recent approvals in the adjuvant (IMpower010, ADAURA) and neoadjuvant (Checkmate 816) space.
Bring Your Questions on Lung Cancer
Time will be allotted for Q&A throughout the program.
