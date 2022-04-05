You're Invited: UVA-Hosted Virtual Symposium on Latest in Lung Cancer Management

Drs. Ryan Gentzler, Richard Hall, and Linda Martin invite their colleagues to a virtual symposium to learn the latest developments in managing lung cancer.

Save the Date

This free, virtual event, hosted by OncLive, is set for Tues., April 19, from 6:30 to 8 pm.

Lung Cancer Discussion Topics

• Latest Frontline Immunotherapy in NSCLC

• Current Management of SCLC

• Adjuvant Therapy for Surgically Resected NSCLC

• Surgical Perspectives on Neoadjuvant Therapy for NSCLC

Management of earlier-stage disease is increasingly important with recent approvals in the adjuvant (IMpower010, ADAURA) and neoadjuvant (Checkmate 816) space.

Bring Your Questions on Lung Cancer

Time will be allotted for Q&A throughout the program.

Register here.