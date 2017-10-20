UVA Heart and Vascular Center Expands to New Fontaine Location
UVA Heart and Vascular Center welcomed its first patients at its new location at Fontaine Research Park on Monday, Oct. 16. “We are delighted to now be able to offer the same outstanding cardiology care to our patients, but in a location that has easy patient access and parking,” says Brian Annex, MD, chief of the UVA Division of Cardiovascular Medicine.
The clinics and services available at the new location include:
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Device Clinic
Diabetes Cardiology Clinic
Diabetes/Endocrine Clinic
Echocardiography Lab
Electrophysiology Clinic
General Cardiology
Health and Wellness Clinic
Heart Failure
Medication Optimization Clinic
Nuclear Stress Lab
Preventative Cardiology
Pulmonary Function Testing Lab
Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Vascular Lab
If your patients have an appointment and are unsure of their appointment location, they can call 434.243.1000. Free parking is available at the building (located at 500 Ray C. Hunt Drive) and a shuttle service runs between UVA Medical Center and UVA Fontaine Research Park. To download a schedule, visit uvahealth.com/shuttle.
