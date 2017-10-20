UVA Heart and Vascular Center Expands to New Fontaine Location

UVA Heart and Vascular Center welcomed its first patients at its new location at Fontaine Research Park on Monday, Oct. 16. “We are delighted to now be able to offer the same outstanding cardiology care to our patients, but in a location that has easy patient access and parking,” says Brian Annex, MD, chief of the UVA Division of Cardiovascular Medicine.

The clinics and services available at the new location include:

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Device Clinic

Diabetes Cardiology Clinic

Diabetes/Endocrine Clinic

Echocardiography Lab

Electrophysiology Clinic

General Cardiology

Health and Wellness Clinic

Heart Failure

Medication Optimization Clinic

Nuclear Stress Lab

Preventative Cardiology

Pulmonary Function Testing Lab

Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Vascular Lab

If your patients have an appointment and are unsure of their appointment location, they can call 434.243.1000. Free parking is available at the building (located at 500 Ray C. Hunt Drive) and a shuttle service runs between UVA Medical Center and UVA Fontaine Research Park. To download a schedule, visit uvahealth.com/shuttle.