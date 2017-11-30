UVA Heart and Vascular Center Recognized Among Top 100

Becker's Hospital Review has once again ranked University of Virginia Heart and Vascular Center among the top 100 hospitals and health systems in the country with great heart programs. “The hospitals named on this list are national leaders in cardiovascular healthcare,” according to Becker’s. “Many institutions pioneered groundbreaking procedures and remain on the forefront of heart care today. All have received recognition for delivering top-notch patient care.”

The national healthcare publication highlighted the more than 300 heart transplants that have been performed at UVA, as well as UVA's Top 50 ranking by U.S. News & World Report for cardiology and heart surgery. Additional awards earned by UVA’s heart team this year include national honors from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology for heart attack care, along with two awards from the American Heart Association for heart failure care.

To refer a patient to UVA Heart and Vascular Center, call 800.552.3723.