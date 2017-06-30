UVA Heart and Vascular Center Recognized for MI Care and Heart Failure Treatment

The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association recently recognized the extraordinary efforts of UVA’s skilled team of cardiologists, heart surgeons, nurses and therapists who provide comprehensive care and monitoring to complex heart patients.

The UVA Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Center earned the AHA’s 2017 Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award along with being named to the Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll. UVA earned these national quality awards by meeting or exceeding research-based standards designed to help heart failure patients receive the highest-quality care and recover sooner. Standards include prescribing appropriate medications, implanting devices to help improve heart function, giving flu and pneumonia vaccinations, scheduling prompt follow-up care and providing education to help patients manage their heart failure.

UVA is also a recipient of the 2017 ACC National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) “ACTION-Get With the Guidelines” Platinum Award for acute MI care for the second year in a row. It is one of only 193 hospitals nationwide to receive this honor, awarded for consistently following treatment guidelines set forth in the ACC NCDR ACTION Registry–GWTG Premier for eight consecutive quarters and meeting a standard of at least 90 percent for specific performance measures.

To refer a patient to the UVA Heart and Vascular Center, call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723.