UVA the Only Health System In State With Top 100 Oncology Program for 2018

For the sixth consecutive year, Becker’s Hospital Review has named the University of Virginia Cancer Center at UVA Medical Center to its 2018 list of hospitals and health systems with great oncology programs.

The publication noted UVA’s deep commitment to research, citing UVA's $20.4 million in research funding from the National Institutes of Cancer in 2018. It also highlighted UVA’s membership in the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network (ORIEN), a national cancer research network with goals including more personalized care for patients with cancer.

Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD, director of the NCI-designated UVA Cancer Center, said the honor recognizes the comprehensive work of UVA care providers and researchers to provide high-quality care to patients while also seeking better treatments through research and clinical trials. “Our team members — whether they are in a research lab or at a patient’s bedside — are always looking for ways to improve the care our patients receive,” he said.

