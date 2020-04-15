UVA Health Now Open, Seeing New and Existing Patients In Person

UVA Health has expanded access to both inpatient and outpatient care for those patients whose access to care was interrupted by the pandemic.

“There are patients throughout our region who, due to restrictions related to this crisis, have not been able to access the care they need,” says K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA executive vice president for health affairs. “We know that delaying or deferring care can lead to serious health risks. We want our community to know we now stand ready to provide that care.”

An Array of Services Being Offered

UVA Health primary care, pediatric care and specialty clinics are welcoming new and existing patients, and are offering a variety of services ranging from annual checkups and well-child visits to more immediate or specialized care. This includes these services and many more:

Urgent care

Surgical care

Primary care

Prenatal care

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Oncology

Orthopedics

Dermatology

Urology

Gynecology

Priority Scheduling

Patients who had surgeries, procedures or outpatient clinic visits postponed over the past several weeks are being prioritized for rescheduling, says Art Saavedra, MD, PhD, chief for ambulatory strategy at UVA Health. “Our care teams are working diligently to reschedule patients so they may be cared for safely and as soon as possible,” he said.

Safely Leading the Way

UVA Health is leading the region in preparation, research, testing and safe treatment of coronavirus. “We are working judiciously to establish new ways to provide key services to our patients while adhering to all government guidelines for infection control,” says Saavedra. “Led by our infectious disease experts, and working closely with state and national public health agencies, we continue to monitor and update our protocols to provide the safest care environment for all patients and team members.”

As such, UVA Health has established designated clinics and a separate, dedicated hospital tower – with separate entrances and staffing — to care for patients experiencing symptoms or with a diagnosis of COVID-19. This allows all patients to receive the best care in the safest possible setting.

UVA Health also continues to offer virtual clinic visits via online video and phone calls.

A Critical Time for Collaboration

As we continue to confront the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, our partnership and open communication with you and other referring providers is more important than ever before. We’re confident that, together, we can adapt our protocols and practices so that we can fulfill our mission to provide quality care, while also ensuring the safety of our patients, medical teams and community members.

“We appreciate the continued patience and support of our patients and referring providers as we work to adapt and innovate to meet the needs of the Charlottesville community and beyond,” says UVA Chief Medical Officer Reid Adams, MD.

Call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723 to refer a patient.

To transfer a patient to UVA Health, call the UVA Transfer Center at 844.XFERUVA (933.7882).

Contact Us

Our Physician Relations Manager, Liz Nottingham, is available by phone (434.981.1023) or email to answer your questions and help with problem solving. Feel free to reach out to her as needed.

Published: May 10, 2020