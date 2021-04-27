UVA Health Designated a Center of Excellence for Treating Cerebral Cavernous Malformations

The Angioma Alliance has elevated UVA Health to its highest designation as a Center of Excellence for its care of cerebral cavernous malformations. UVA is the only Center of Excellence in Virginia and in the southeastern U.S., and one of just eight centers nationally.

To earn this honor, UVA’s team had to meet criteria from the Angioma Alliance that include seeing more than 50 patients with cerebral cavernous malformations annually and providing a team of experts that specialize in caring for these patients. Centers of Excellence also must have an active research program working to improve care for patients with these malformations. Ongoing research at UVA Health includes testing focused ultrasound, as well as calcium signaling in endothelial cells derived from cerebral cavernous malformations.

