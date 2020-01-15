UVA Expert Featured in Podcast on Oral Therapies and Adherence in Lymphoma and CLL — Listen Today!

Learn the most up-to-date and comprehensive information on oral therapies in lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) by listening to a podcast of a webinar held earlier this month. Presented by the Lymphoma Research Foundation as part of its signature educational programming, this hour-long event featured leading lymphoma expert and UVA Cancer Center Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology Michael E. Williams, MD, ScM.

According to Williams, UVA physicians have a long history of collaboration with the LRF, the nation’s largest nonprofit organization devoted exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community.

“LRF has supported important studies at UVA. I’ve served on the LRF Scientific Advisory Board for many years and as a faculty member in their annual patient education conferences, as well as their Lymphoma Clinical Research Training Program. My colleague, Dr. Craig Portell, who has nationally recognized expertise in lymphoma, is also a regular participant in LRF programs,” he says. “The LRF is an excellent resource for patients and families dealing with lymphoma via their educational materials online and through national and regional patient-directed conferences.”

Knowledge



Sharing

The NCI-designated UVA

Cancer Center has a dedicated hematologic malignancies program with faculty who

focus only on these diseases, as well as highly skilled experts in

hematopathology, molecular diagnostics and specialized imaging, which helps

ensure optimal diagnostic analyses and treatment planning. Committed to

advancing the treatment of lymphoma and other hematologic cancers, UVA providers

are actively involved in cancer research and regularly share knowledge gained

to foster collaboration and new approaches to care.

“Many of the faculty

in the Hematology/Oncology Division and in the UVA Cancer Center provide

continuing medical education lectures to hematologists and oncologists

nationally and internationally,” says Williams. “They also contribute review

articles to inform practitioners and patients about the newest treatment

advances.”

Williams’ own research interests include advancing the therapeutic approaches for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and CLL via targeted agents and immunotherapeutics. He serves on the Scientific Advisory Board Executive Committee of the Lymphoma Research Foundation, is on the editorial boards for the Journal of Clinical Oncology and Annals of Lymphoma, and is a member of the European Mantle Cell Lymphoma Network.

Listen Today

A podcast of the program can now be accessed online. Listen to the podcast here.