UVA Enrolling Patients for Heart Failure Study Investigating Novel Technology to Reshape the Heart

More than five million people in the U.S. are living with

heart failure, and the rate of new diagnoses continues to rise. That’s why the

UVA Heart and Vascular Center team is committed to discovering new ways to

treat heart failure more effectively.

“UVA has been at forefront of clinical research that

advances our knowledge of how to better treat patients with all forms of heart

disease,” says cardiologist Scott Lim, MD, medical director of the UVA Advanced

Cardiac Valve Center. “We’ve also been fortunate to have significant

infrastructure to help us care for these patients by offering them the latest

generation of new technology designed to help them better manage their heart

disease.”

Reshaping the Heart

One such technology currently being investigated at UVA as part of an early feasibility study is the AccuCinch® Ventricular Repair System. This is one of the first technologies to be studied that seeks to reshape the heart to make it pump more effectively.

“In patients with a weak heart muscle, the heart compensates by getting bigger and more dilated, but this is a less efficient shape and the heart’s pumping capacity is diminished,” says Lim. “Putting a band inside the heart allows it to assume its proper shape and regain strength.”

How It Works

UVA recently completed its first minimally invasive AccuCinch transcatheter procedure. The device was threaded via a catheter through a vessel in the patient’s leg up to the left ventricle of the heart. It was then anchored into the heart muscle and tightened to cinch the heart muscle into the desired shape.

“Our team was quite pleased with how smoothly the procedure

went,” says Lim. “The patient was awake and talking afterward. He stayed one

night in the hospital and was able to go home the next day.”