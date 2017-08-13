Skip to main content
UVA Earns National Comprehensive Stroke Center Designation

by Holly Cooper Ford

UVa_Pegasus_16_5175-2

University of Virginia Stroke Center at UVA Medical Center is just one of three stroke centers in Virginia – and the only center in Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley – to earn Comprehensive Stroke Center certification from the Joint Commission, along with the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Watch the video below to learn more about the significance of this designation from UVA Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Richard Shannon, MD:

 

 

Vimeo Video

