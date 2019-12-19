UVA Earns National Award for Patient Safety and Quality Care

From a pool of approximately 2,100 hospitals evaluated, just 55 teaching hospitals nationwide earned recognition this month from The Leapfrog Group, a national organization focused on healthcare safety and quality. UVA Medical Center was among them, joining the list of Top Teaching Hospitals for patient safety and quality.
Awarded based on UVA’s patient
outcomes and safety measures, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and
work to prevent medication errors, this recognition follows an “A” grade earlier
this fall on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
“We are pleased to
recognize UVA Medical Center as a 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital,” said Leah
Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This demonstrates
extraordinary dedication to patients and to the Charlottesville community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts
made this honor possible and know they share pride in this achievement.”
