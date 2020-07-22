UVA Earns International Award for Quality Heart and Lung Care

University of Virginia Medical Center has earned the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization’s Platinum Level Center of Excellence Award, the international group’s highest honor. Fewer than 30 hospitals worldwide have earned this award.

UVA has used Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) since 1991 to help save the lives of patients of all ages, including some patients diagnosed in recent months with COVID-19. “This award reflects countless hours of dedicated effort by our team to meet the standards for quality patient care set out by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization, as well as our team’s work to constantly enhance the care we provide for our patients and their families,” says Carol Ann Rosenberg, MBA, BA, CCP, UVA’s Associate Director of Perfusion and ECLS.

Read more.