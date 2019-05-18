UVA Earns Leapfrog A for Safety; Ranks Among Becker's Top 100 Great Hospitals



UVA Medical Center has earned an A on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade,a national patient safety rating of all general hospitals in the U.S. The rating is based on 28 publicly available safety measures, which include patient outcomes as well as the processes and structures hospitals have in place to provide quality care for their patients.

“Earning this ‘A’ from Leapfrog reflects years of hard work and focused

effort from our frontline care providers with the support of health system

leaders,” said Tracey Hoke, MD, chief of quality and performance improvement at

UVA Health System. “Each day, we seek new and better ways to care for our

patients, guided by our Be Safe methodology, and we are committed to continuing

that work to serve our patients.”

Becker’s Hospital Review, a national healthcare publication, also recognized UVA this month for excellent patient care, patient outcomes and for being innovators in healthcare. Becker’s listed UVA among its 100 Great Hospitals In America for 2019, citing UVA’s ranking as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report for 2018-2019. (UVA had five adult specialties and six pediatric specialties ranked in the top 50 nationally by U.S. News.)

