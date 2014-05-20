UVA Chosen for “100 Great Hospitals In America” List

National healthcare publication Becker’s Hospital Review has selected University of Virginia Medical Center to its 2014 listing of “100 Great Hospitals in America.”

Becker’s Hospital Review describes the hospitals chosen for the honor as having “a rich history, strong credentials and a growing focus on how to best care for patients in an era of reform. These organizations have played home to some of the greatest medical advancements in U.S. healthcare history, and they are also the bastions of their respective communities — serving the roles of academic hubs or local mainstays.” Read more.