UVA Cancer Center Expanding Infusion Center

by Holly Cooper Ford

With the addition of more specialty providers and expanded services, such as clinical trials and stem cell transplants, UVA Cancer Center is making improvements to better accommodate a greater number of patients, according to Nurse Manager Sarah Kirby, RN. The most significant change: the infusion center, formerly located on the second floor, has been relocated to floor four and has been expanded — from 36 infusion bays to 54.

The new 26,000-square-foot space has an open layout to allow more natural light and visibility between patients and nurses. There is a rooftop garden for patients and staff, a quiet room for staff, a larger pharmacy and a bell alcove where patients can ring a bell to celebrate a treatment milestone. Watch this Facebook Live segment to see the new space.

Additional changes at the Cancer Center include:

  • Flourish Boutique, which sells specialty items

    for those undergoing cancer treatment, has a new space on the first floor and

    will open a second location at the new breast care center at Pantops in fall

    2020.
  •  The

    pharmacy, once located on the second floor of the Cancer Center is now in a

    larger space on the first floor.
  • A new glass and stainless steel staircase has

    been added to the front entrance as an attractive focal point and second-floor

    access point.
  • The cancer research team is now located on the

    third floor of the Educational Resource Center.

To refer a patient to UVA Cancer Center, call UVA Physician
Direct at 800.552.3723.

