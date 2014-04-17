UVA and Culpeper Regional Hospital Negotiating Enhanced Partnership

Culpeper Regional Hospital has served the community since March 24, 1960. Over the past five years, a partnership with UVA has helped CRH expand the care available to patients in Central Virginia.

UVA currently owns 49 percent of Culpeper Regional Hospital (CRH), and negotiations are now under way to make UVA a majority member of CRH. Discussions are specifically related to CRH and not other Culpeper Regional Health System entities such as the Powell Wellness Center. “A change in the balance of ownership does not constitute a change in mission – rather, it advances the vision of providing the right care, at the right time, in the right place,” says Richard P. Shannon, MD, UVA executive vice president for health affairs.