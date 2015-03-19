UVA and Bon Secours Expand Joint Clinical Programs

UVA Health System and Bon Secours Health System have signed a non-exclusive agreement that will lead to new patient care partnerships in cardiovascular services, cancer, physician recruitment, population health, patient safety and undergraduate and graduate medical education.

The two institutions currently collaborate to provide a variety of patient care services in Richmond, including interventional neuroradiology, pediatric infectious diseases, pediatric genetics and heart care. For example, the heart care partnership has included the introduction of transcatheter mitral valve repair to Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond. Bon Secours also has an academic affiliation with UVA School of Medicine, which enables UVA medical students to perform clinical rotations at Bon Secours facilities in Richmond as part of their education.

Future additional collaborations between UVA and Bon Secours are expected to focus on heart care, cancer care and clinical trials, patient safety, enhancing the physician recruitment pipeline and population health.