UVA Amherst Dialysis Named Top Mid-Atlantic Dialysis Facility

UVA Amherst Dialysis has been named the 2015 Facility of the Year by the Mid-Atlantic Renal Coalition, which encompasses 370 dialysis centers in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

This is the second consecutive year UVA Amherst Dialysis has earned the Facility of the Year Award. The nonprofit coalition, which works to improve care for patients with end-stage kidney disease, honored UVA Amherst Dialysis for its efforts to increase patients’ involvement in their care.