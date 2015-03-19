UVA a Top Pick Among Consumers

Based on a national consumer survey of healthcare quality and image, University of Virginia Medical Center has earned a 2014-15 Consumer Choice Award from the National Research Corp.

According to the NRC, the award "identifies the top hospitals that healthcare consumers have chosen as having the highest quality and image in markets throughout the U.S." Awards are based on surveys of more than 290,000 households of “consumer perceptions on multiple quality and image ratings,” per the NRC.

"Earning an award that is based on our patients’ experience and positive feedback is especially heartening," says Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, UVA Medical Center chief executive officer. "It is a true team effort from our thousands of staff and faculty members to provide high-quality care to our patients every day, one patient at a time. I want to thank them for their unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of our patients and their families."

