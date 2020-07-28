U.S. News & World Report: UVA Again No. 1 Hospital in Virginia

For the fifth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked University of Virginia Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia. The publication’s 2020-2021 “Best Hospitals” guide also ranks eight UVA specialties among the best in the nation.



Two specialties are in the top 50 nationally, and six are rated “high performing,” putting them among the top 10% nationally.

U.S. News bases its rankings and ratings on factors that include: patient safety, patient outcomes, advanced technologies, patient services, physician surveys and accreditations from outside groups such as the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Magnet recognition for nursing care from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. UVA has earned Magnet recognition and is one of 70 NCI-designated cancer centers nationally.



Earlier this year, U.S. News recognized UVA Children’s Hospital in its 2020-2021 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide. Five specialties at UVA were rated in the top 50 nationally.

