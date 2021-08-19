Two Virtual CME Opportunities: Therapeutic Apheresis Academy and Glomerular Diseases Update

13th Annual Therapeutic Apheresis Academy

Sept. 16-18, 2021

Virtual

The Therapeutic Apheresis Academy is a two-and-a-half day course for physicians in nephrology, hematology, pathology/blood banking, and other allied health professionals with an interest in therapeutic apheresis. The main sessions will provide an overview of current practice and information on building a new therapeutic apheresis service. Demonstration workshops will showcase clinical applications and provide an opportunity to pick up practical tips from expert practitioners. The course will be virtual and will be available to registered attendees for 30 days. Registration required by Sept. 12.

Glomerular Diseases Update 2021: Pathophysiology and Case-Based Discussions

Sept. 14-Nov. 8

Virtual

This virtual course will provide clinicians and scientists a better understanding of rare, but treatable glomerular diseases. It will include eight asynchronous sessions, each with a lecture, interactive skill-building exercise and a clinical case skill building exercise. A new module will be available each week to inform on: lupus nephritis, diabetic kidney disease, IgA nephropathy and more. By course-end, nephrologists, nephropathologists, nurse practitioners and other members of the nephrology team will have a deeper knowledge of glomerular diseases, improved skills for analyzing and resolving clinical cases and a better understanding of the limitations of treatment.