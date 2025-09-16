Improving Transplant Access & Outcomes: A Resource for Providers

For more than 50 years, UVA Health has been at the forefront of transplant care. As the Commonwealth’s only comprehensive transplant center, we’ve performed over 7,000 organ transplants across five organ types. Our medical and surgical teams bring decades of focused transplant training and a commitment to excellent outcomes for every patient.

Comprehensive Transplant Programs

We provide advanced care for adults and children across a full range of transplant services:

Kidney transplant

Liver transplant

Heart transplant

Lung transplant

Pancreas transplant, including islet cell transplant

Stem cell transplant

With robust living and paired donation programs, more patients gain access to lifesaving organs sooner. Our dedicated Donor Evaluation Team ensures that every donation process is safe, thorough, and supportive for both donors and recipients.

Dedicated to Outcomes & Patient Support

Providers can feel confident knowing our results are continuously evaluated and publicly available through the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR). We combine proven surgical expertise with ongoing innovation in donor selection, rejection prevention, immunosuppression, and immune monitoring.

Beyond the procedure, our transplant coordinators guide patients through the entire process — from evaluation and surgery to long-term follow-up. Patients and their families also have access to resources and support groups to help them navigate the challenges of transplant care.

Keeping Care Close to Home

Our outreach clinics stretch from southwest Virginia to Richmond, the Eastern Shore to Northern Virginia. That means patients receive high-quality pre- and post-transplant care closer to their communities, while still benefiting from the expertise of our transplant center in Charlottesville.

Partnering With Providers

We view transplant care as a collaboration. When you refer a patient to UVA Health, you gain a partner dedicated to comprehensive, coordinated care. We welcome consultations, and our team is always available to discuss cases and help determine next steps.