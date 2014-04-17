Top Five Reasons You Should Be Using EpicCare Link

UVA Community Provider Link, or EpicCare Link, is a web-based system that allows you to stay informed about your patient’s status when they are referred to UVA Health System. More than 260 physician practices are currently using EpicCare Link, according to Physician Relations Manager Liz Nottingham. “We have had an incredibly positive response to date,” she says. “EpicCare Link has proven to be an invaluable tool for community physicians to follow their patients seen at UVA.” If you’re not taking advantage of this free service, you should be. Here’s why:

Easy Set Up

Because this is a web-based program, EpicCare Link can be used even if your office has another type of electronic medical record system. All you need to get started is a current computer operating system and an account with UVA. To acquire an account, you will identify users within your practice and submit the appropriate forms for each. These approved users will receive a custom login name as well as a password. A UVA Physician Relations representative will help facilitate the account setup and will be on-site to walk you through your first interaction with the system.

Real-Time, Customized Patient Updates

Review your patient’s status as soon as information becomes available. This includes appointments scheduled and those missed, a complete and current medication list, allergy information, progress notes, as well as imaging and lab results. You can customize reports based on the data you specify and create charts using that information. For example, if a patient has abnormal CBC results, you may chart lab results to document changes over an extended period of time. All of this information may be printed for your files.

Physician-To-Physician Contact

Communicate directly with UVA specialists by sending notes via EpicCare Link. He or she will respond to you as quickly as possible, usually within 24 hours.

User Friendly

The EpicCare Link interface is intuitive and easy to use. Should you encounter any problems, our Physician Relations team is available by phone or email to assist you and connect you with our IT department if necessary.

Guaranteed Secure and Private

EpicCare Link is HIPAA-compliant, so you can rest assured that your patient’s privacy is protected. Every member of your team approved for system use receives a personal login and password. To avoid unintentional information sharing, an interface time-out occurs after a designated period of inactivity. System usage is also monitored through regular audits to ensure there are no breaches in confidentiality.

To learn more about EpicCare Link, contact Liz Nottingham, our Physician Relations Manager, at 434.243.2733 or [email protected].