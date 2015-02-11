Tools You Can Use to Improve Your Patients’ Heart Health

As you probably know, February is National Heart Month. This is a great opportunity for us as providers to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease and to talk to our patients about their individual risk factors.

In particular, consider talking to your female patients about their risk for a heart attack. Too often, women dismiss the five most common signs and symptoms, which delays their treatment and directly impacts their chance of survival. For more information and resources your patients can access at home, go to clubreduva.com/five.

What Is UVA Club Red?

“At UVA, we have established a program that allows us to educate women about heart health year-round,” says cardiologist Brandy Patterson, MD. Club Red is a free UVA Heart and Vascular Center initiative that provides members with expert health advice, tips on nutrition and fitness and opportunities to participate in heart-healthy community events like cooking classes and exercise demonstrations.

Club Red now has approximately 6,000 active members who receive a monthly e-newsletter featuring current health news, heart-healthy recipes and lifestyle tips from UVA experts. They also get a quarterly magazine called Vim & Vigor, which includes articles on local patients and medical news, in addition to stories on celebrities’ health challenges.

This outreach effort is proving to have a broad reach. In a recent survey, Club Red members revealed the following:

The average age of members is 51

15 percent have been diagnosed with a heart condition

50 percent have adopted a healthier lifestyle because of Club Red

26 percent have attended a Club Red event

During Heart Month, Club Red kicks into high gear. “Heart Month is an important time of year for me and for the Club Red program because it gives us an opportunity to get out in the community, to host some fun events that get women thinking and talking about heart disease,” says Patterson.

The highlight this year will be a UVA Club Red Heart Smart Fashion Show being held Sat., Feb. 21, at Belk in Fashion Square Mall in Charlottesville. Club Red members, heart attack survivors and UVA clinicians will walk the runway wearing their favorite red clothing or accessories. Plus, guests can visit information stations throughout the store for nutrition tips, blood pressure screening and seated yoga instruction. (Go to clubreduva.com/five for more information or print this flyer to share with your patients and staff.)

Want to learn more about how your patients can benefit from becoming a Club Red member? Contact Physician Relations team member Amy Cash by email or at 434.465.7996 to schedule an information session with cardiologist Brandy Patterson, MD.

“I am very eager to get the word out about this program because I think it has shown great promise in not only educating women about heart health but also inspiring them to make real changes to their lifestyle,” Patterson says.