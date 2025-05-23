UVA Health Performs Virginia’s First Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair With FDA-Approved TAMBE Device

Thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysms (TAAAs) have had long-standing high morbidity and mortality rates.

Their complexity and proximity to critical blood vessels and organs make repairing TAAAs challenging.

UVA Health is the first center in Virginia to place the first FDA-approved stent-graft designed for minimally invasive repair of TAAAs, offering patients better long-term outcomes with fewer complications.

A Minimally Invasive Alternative for Complex, Extensive Aneurysms

Traditionally, TAAA repair meant a high-risk open surgery with a lengthy recovery.

The newly FDA-approved thoracoabdominal branch endoprothesis procedure offers a safer, minimally invasive option for repair.

Behzad Farivar, MD, uses imaging to guide the device through a small incision in the groin and repair the patient’s aneurysm by assembling the device inside the aorta.

A vascular and endovascular surgeon, Farivar is co-director of the UVA Health Aortic Center.

“This landmark procedure required meticulous planning, cutting-edge imaging technology, and seamless collaboration among vascular surgeons, anesthesiologists, and operating room staff,” Farivar shares. “This further solidifies UVA Health’s position as a leader in aortic care in the region.”

Better Outcomes for Patients

Minimally invasive TAAA repair offers patients several key benefits, including:

Improved long-term outcomes

A lower risk of complications

Shorter recovery times

Reduced hospital stays

“This achievement underscores UVA Health’s dedication to delivering world-class, patient-centered care while driving forward advancements in vascular and endovascular surgery,” Farivar says.