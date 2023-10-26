Researcher Highlight Q&A: Joshua Li, MD, Targeted Therapy for Spinal Disc Herniation

Xudong Joshua Li, MD, PhD, is a musculoskeletal researcher and the director of UVA Health's orthopedic spine research, with dual appointments as a professor in orthopedics and biomedical engineering. He is also the director of UVA Health's orthopedic spine fellowship program.

Work in Li's lab focuses on a wide range of spinal conditions and procedures, such as complex spine deformities, degenerative disc disorders, tumors and metastatic disease, trauma, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, and artificial disc replacements.

His research interests include intervertebral disc biology, cervical spinal surgery, scoliosis treatment, and clinical outcomes and epidemiology related to spinal surgery.

See Li's selected publications. Below, Li discusses his work and answers our Researcher Highlight questions: