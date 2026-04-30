Why Providers Should Talk About Ear Shape

Talking to parents about anything that appears wrong with their newborn is challenging for providers. From newborn jaundice, to head shape, and even ear shape. But early intervention allows for the most options for treatment.

For infants born with ear deformities, molding can encourage reshaping while the ears can still change without surgery.

Samuel Oyer, MD, is a plastic surgeon who helps children with ear shape problems. He shares some of what providers should know about ear shaping.

How should referring providers initiate a conversation with parents about ear molding?

Oyer: It’s best to gently mention the ear deformity to parents early, like you would any other congenital anomaly. While this usually doesn’t affect the baby’s hearing, misshapen ears can cause a lot of psychological distress for a child due to teasing or even bullying at school. Early treatment is usually the best (and sometimes only) treatment, so waiting to bring this up could be detrimental.

Should providers wait for a child’s parents to bring up ear concerns before mentioning it?

Oyer: No. Often, parents have concerns when they see a misshapen ear, but assume if the pediatrician doesn’t mention it, then it must not be a problem. Too often this delays care or puts babies outside of the range for treatment. Earlier is better!

A lot of “do it yourself” ear molding kits are available online. Should parents come to a plastic surgeon instead of trying these at-home corrections?

Oyer: Some babies are great candidates for these processes, but others aren’t. It’s best to have a consultation first with a provider experienced in ear molding to know what the best option might be. Effective ear molding requires diligent placement of molds over 4-8 weeks along with monitoring for progress and any complications. This is all harder to do for parents at home who are busy taking care of everything else for their baby all at once!

Are parents often surprised that ear molding is an option?

Oyer: Yes, many have never heard of this option and assume the ears will correct with age. Some are told this by their pediatrician. Unfortunately, only about 30% of deformities self-correct.

What is the time frame for this correction, and why is that so important?

Oyer: The ears are susceptible to molding for the first 3-4 weeks of life. When started early, there is a 90% success rate of treating most deformities. If molding starts later than this, it may be much less successful, or not possible at all. Some deformities can’t be easily corrected with surgery even years later, so if we miss this critical early window, we may not be able to correct the ear completely.

Is ear molding covered by insurance?

Oyer: Most commonly, yes! Since this is a congenital condition that is being addressed without surgery, most insurance companies do cover this treatment. We work with insurance companies to obtain prior-authorization and confirm coverage before starting treatment.

Referral Process

In new parent communities, some parents wonder why no one mentioned that there was something that could be done for their baby’s ears. Some were able to start a little later and still had a good outcome. Others are left wondering if their child will need an otoplasty later in life.

Everyone wishes they’d been presented with all of the options.

Because of the time-sensitive nature of this treatment, we’re able to take referrals quickly. And can help counsel families on what their options are.