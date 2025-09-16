Stroke Prevention & Treatment: What Every Provider Should Know

Stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Yet, "about 90% of strokes are preventable," Amna Sohail, MD, emphasizes. That means timely recognition, acute treatment, and thoughtful follow-up can profoundly change both survival and long-term recovery for patients.

That potential to transform outcomes led Sohail to focus on stroke neurology. She guides patients through urgent, evidence-based treatment while also reducing recurrence and disability by addressing underlying risks.

In this Q&A, she offers insights to help reduce risk for patients and recognize when specialized care is needed.

How can providers support early detection and diagnosis?

By increasing awareness among patients about the signs and symptoms of stroke and the need to call 911 immediately. Rapid transport to the nearest emergency department enables timely evaluation and intervention.

Which risk factors should providers prioritize for stroke prevention?

Hypertension,

Hyperlipidemia

Diabetes mellitus

Atrial fibrillation and flutter

Carotid artery disease and other atherosclerotic disease

Smoking

Excessive alcohol use

Illicit drug use

Underlying sleep disorders

What’s one thing every clinician could start doing today to help their patients?

In addition to optimizing traditional vascular risk factors, screen for potential sleep disorders and make timely referrals to a sleep specialist. Sleep disorders both directly and indirectly increase stroke risk, and stroke itself can increase the risk of sleep disorders, which can hinder recovery and raise the chance of recurrence.

What’s something about your specialty you wish every provider knew?

Vascular neurology — also known as stroke neurology — focuses on the treatment and prevention of both ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes. Effective management of stroke, related comorbidities, and associated conditions requires a multidisciplinary, collaborative approach involving specialty teams, primary care providers, patients, and their families.

When should providers refer to your program?

Refer patients who have had an ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke without a known cause, those without a neurologist, those undergoing ongoing workup to identify a cause, or complex cases needing subspecialty care. We also see patients with cerebrovascular conditions that increase risk for ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke — such as cerebral amyloid angiopathy, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, moyamoya disease, or carotid stenosis.

What’s your approach to collaborating with referring providers?

I take a collaborative approach. I welcome specific questions at the time of referral and afterward, and I share my assessments, plans, and recommendations to keep care coordinated.

What does UVA Health offer that improves the patient experience?

UVA Health provides state-of-the-art, evidence-based, multidisciplinary stroke care and diagnostics — from the emergency department through outpatient follow-up. Patients also have access to ongoing stroke trials and research studies.