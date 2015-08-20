Stem Cell Transplant Program Earns International Accreditation

The Stem Cell Transplant Program at UVA Cancer Center has received international accreditation for its use of stem cellsand bone marrow to treat patients with blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

UVA earned this award from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) by meeting detailed standards in the collection, processing and use of stem cells and bone marrow in treating patients. Accreditation follows both a written application and an on-site inspection by a FACT survey team.

“Earning FACT accreditation demonstrates our commitment to caring for patients with blood cancers and shows the dedication of our multidisciplinary clinical and laboratory teams,” says Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD, UVA Cancer Center director.

