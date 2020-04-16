Stay Informed: Live Educational Sessions on COVID-19 Resources and Response

Specialists from UVA Health and experts from across the state are joining forces to present timely tips and information on the COVID-19 outbreak and response in Virginia. They’re doing so via Project ECHO® (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes), an interactive learning series to educate and provide resources to healthcare providers who work in residential care settings, outpatient clinics, urgent care settings and beyond.

You can take advantage of this tool by visiting virginiaprojectecho.com.

Just create an ECHO

account and connect using Zoom videoconferencing technology. Sessions are now

in progress Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week, from 8 to 9 a.m. They will cover

a variety of topics, including infection control, PPE distribution, community

spread and vulnerable populations and more.

Join peer mentors from across the state as they share best practices and community resources, and provide support for others who are engaged in this important work throughout the Commonwealth.

Visit the Project ECHO website for a schedule of upcoming educational sessions or email [email protected] for more information.

Recordings of past

sessions will be made available to ECHO account holders.