Stay Connected: Your Link to Local COVID-19 Information

To ensure you have the most accurate, up-to-date information available about our response to COVID-19, please utilize the following resources:
UVAHealth.com
The UVA Health website has a special section dedicated to COVID-19 that is updated daily.
Social Media
Follow UVA Health on Twitter and Facebook to receive helpful information for you and your patients as we navigate this pandemic.
UVA Physician Relations
Our team of physician liaisons is available by phone or email to answer your questions and help with problem solving. Feel free to reach out to them as needed.
Liz
Nottingham
Manager
434.981.1023
[email protected]
Amy Cash
Central Virginia Territory
434.465.7996
[email protected]
Margaret
Bain
Northern Virginia Territory
434.987.4414
[email protected]
Jamie
Meyerhoeffer
Eastern Virginia Territory
434.981.6988
[email protected]
