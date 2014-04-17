Statewide Education Series on Alzheimer’s Featuring UVA Experts

Since the appointment of clinical neurologist Carol Manning, PhD, ABPP-CN, to the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission of Virginia, UVA Health System is continuing its commitment to Alzheimer’s and dementia research and awareness through participation in a statewide education series on Alzheimer’s.

The free, 60-minute live webinar series titled “The Other Dementias: Virtual Training and Active Learning on Non-Alzheimer’s Dementias,” will feature UVA dementia experts and others offering evidence-based training for providers on the different types of dementias, including the origins, symptoms and best practices for treatment. The next session (Thursday, May 29, 1:30-2:30 p.m.) will cover Lewy Body Dementia, presented by UVA’s Charles Driscoll, MD, and Angela Taylor, MD, of the Lewy Body Dementia Association.